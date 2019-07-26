Blast against Hinkler Regional Deal's delay

THE delivery of the Hinkler Regional Deal appears to have reached an impasse, and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt believes the reluctance of the State Government to commit funds will cost them in pre-election polls.

Mr Pitt now wants to see how much funding the Bundaberg Regional Council will add to the Federal Government's $173m, and hoped the demaining of Quay St could begin soon.

"If the Queensland State Labor Government won't put politics aside and show that it case about the residents of regional Queensland then they will pay the price at the polls next year," Mr Pitt said.

"The Deputy Premier was more than happy to sign up to a City Deal which benefits the south east corner, but continues to thumb her nose at people living in the regions."

The State Government would not approve projects that it did not need to pay for.

This included a multi-use conveyor at the Port of Bundaberg, which the State Government classified as a Special Development Area.

The Federal Government has offered $10m for the construction of the conveyor.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad was travelling overseas and was unable to provide a comment about the Hinkler Regional Deal before deadline, but it is understood her office will provide further comment today.

State MP for Burnett, Stephen Bennett, denied the Hinkler Regional Deal had fallen through.

"No, that is not the case," he said.

"I understand they are doing some investigations into road projects that are being put up, but again, with this Government, they will frustrate and disrupt as long as they can.

"And they will try to drag it out until, I guess, after the next election, which will be an absolute disgrace.

"I just remind you and your readers that the last three ministerial responses to any of the questions of criticisms we have had have been arrogant, talking about the LNP 'cutting, selling, and sacking', and not answering the questions."

"There are so many examples where this government continues to frustrate and continues not to sign up to things that the Federal Government has on the table, this is one of many."