Blass cleared of assault charges

ANTON Blass has walked out of court a free man after he was found not guilty of twice assaulting his ex-girlfriend inside a Surfers Paradise apartment.

Magistrate Louise Shepherd said she could not let the businessman's inflated sense of himself which he displayed during the trial sway her verdict.

The son of the iconic winemaker Wolf Blass bragged about his wealth and sexual abilities on the witness stand last week.

Ms Shepherd said Blass's ex-girlfriend was an "unreliable witness" and her version of events could not be trusted.

Mr Blass said "justice has been served" as he walked out of the Beenleigh Magistrates Court this morning and jumped into a taxi.

"I've been acquitted on both charges," Mr Blass said.

"I'm not a violent man, especially to women - I never have been and I never will be.

"My family knew I was innocent the whole time."

In handing down her decision, Ms Shepherd said Blass's ex-girlfriend had a history of making formal complaints to police about Blass and withdrawing them.

Ms Shepherd said Blass appeared to have been "under the influence of something" when he took the stand during the third day of the trial last week and described his behaviour as "obnoxious."

"I don't penalise him for having an inflated opinion of himself or being boorish," Ms Shepherd said.

"I accept that he'd been trying to end the relationship and that caused him grief.

"Despite his rambling Mr Blass did remain steadfast on the circumstances around the two alleged assaults."

The court was told Blass had been trying to end his relationship with the woman for a long time but continued to partake in sexual activity with the 25-year-old.

Mr Blass dubbed every Saturday as "break-up day" during his relationship with her.

Ms Shepherd said she could not determine what exactly had happened on the day of the alleged attack due to the unreliability of both Mr Blass and the woman.

Mr Blass said he was not with anyone when questioned about his current relationship status.