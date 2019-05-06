Blankets, doonas and quilts... clearing up the confusion

Blanket

Generally speaking, a blanket is a piece of material intended to keep any chills away from sleepers.

Originally made of wool, blankets come in all forms these days.

Blankets got their title originally from being named after Thomas Blanquette, a weaver who lived in England in the 1300s.

Cotton, wool, fleece and electric options are all available, according to Wikipedia.

Comforter

According to houzz.com, a comforter is a thick and sometimes quilted type of bedding that often has a filling of polyester, feaths, wool or silk.

What sets comforters apart from their other warm counterparts is that they are stitched so that their filling remains evenly distributed.

Comforters often sit on top of the bed as a bed spread.

Doona

The word doona comes from a trademarked name registered to Tontine, according to bedlinenonline.com.au.

The brand name is derived from the old Norse word "dunn" meaning down feathers.

Originally the term "continental quilt" was the standard name used across Australia, some regions of Australia still use this term today. A duvet is also called a quilt, following British tradition.

A doona, also known as a duvet, is a soft, flat casing stuffed with feathers, wool, polyester or other fillings for warmth.

They generally are white in colour and most people like to use a cover to protect them and make them more attractive.

Duvet

It's the same as a doona - but the term duvet is not often used in Australia.

Quilt

A quilt, or continental quilt, is the same thing as a doona. The term is largely used in Britain.

However, a quilt can also be a colourful masterpiece or homemade project stitched together from different pieces of fabric.