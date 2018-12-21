Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blake Hardwick has re-signed with Hawthorn. Picture: Michael Klein
Blake Hardwick has re-signed with Hawthorn. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Breakout Hawk inks fresh deal

by Kate Salemme
21st Dec 2018 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick has capped off a breakout season by signing a fresh deal with the Hawks.

Not due to come out of contract until the end of the 2019 season, Hardwick has committed early, signing a two-year deal.

He will remain at Hawthorn until at least the end of 2021.

The 21-year-old was one of the surprise packets in the Hawks' resurgence this year, finishing second in the club's best and fairest.

"We're thrilled to have Blake recommit to the club until 2021," Hawks football boss Graham Wright said.

"Blake has become an integral part of our defensive unit and, at 21 years old, we believe he could be a future leader of our club.

"His development over the last 12-18 months has been commendable, so we can't wait to see what more he can produce in the brown and gold."

The hard nut inherited triple premiership captain Luke Hodge's No.15 guernsey this year in a nod to how highly he's rated at the Hawks.

Hardwick joins captaincy candidate and three-time premiership player Liam Shiels as Hawks to re-sign before the start of the new year.

He's played 44 career games since making his debut against Carlton in 2016 after being drafted with pick No.44 in the 2015 national draft.

More Stories

Show More
afl afl2019 blake hardwick hawthorn
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Aussie solar capital could be in the dark about safety risk

    premium_icon Aussie solar capital could be in the dark about safety risk

    Business POORLY installed solar panels could be putting thousands of Bundaberg homes at risk as a recent national audit reveals a fifth of inspected units were unsafe.

    Ancient Aboriginal wisdom healing modern wounds

    premium_icon Ancient Aboriginal wisdom healing modern wounds

    Community Ancient practices getting traumatic lives on track

    Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    premium_icon Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    News 'Always up to something fun and always laughing'

    Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    premium_icon Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    Crime Dominic Pope pleads not guilty to four offences

    Local Partners