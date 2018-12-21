Breakout Hawk inks fresh deal

Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick has capped off a breakout season by signing a fresh deal with the Hawks.

Not due to come out of contract until the end of the 2019 season, Hardwick has committed early, signing a two-year deal.

He will remain at Hawthorn until at least the end of 2021.

The 21-year-old was one of the surprise packets in the Hawks' resurgence this year, finishing second in the club's best and fairest.

"We're thrilled to have Blake recommit to the club until 2021," Hawks football boss Graham Wright said.

"Blake has become an integral part of our defensive unit and, at 21 years old, we believe he could be a future leader of our club.

"His development over the last 12-18 months has been commendable, so we can't wait to see what more he can produce in the brown and gold."

The hard nut inherited triple premiership captain Luke Hodge's No.15 guernsey this year in a nod to how highly he's rated at the Hawks.

Hardwick joins captaincy candidate and three-time premiership player Liam Shiels as Hawks to re-sign before the start of the new year.

He's played 44 career games since making his debut against Carlton in 2016 after being drafted with pick No.44 in the 2015 national draft.