BLACKOUT: Thousands from Gin Gin to Bargara without power

LIGHTS OFF: About 3000 households and businesses are without power in the region. Mikayla Haupt

THE new year has started off a little darker - and hotter - for about 3000 residents across the Bundaberg region.

Ergon Energy's outage website says 1809 homes are without power in Bundaberg, Bargara, Innes Park, Windermere and Qunaba.

Air-conditioners and fans are also off at another 900 residences between Monduran, Horse Camp and Bucca are left in the dark.

The outage to the rural homes is the result of damage during last night's storm.

Ergon crews are still trying to determine the cause of the outage for the coastal communities.

The NewsMail has contacted Ergon Energy for comment.