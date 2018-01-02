BLACKOUT: Hundreds still without power across region

LIGHTS OFF: About 3000 households and businesses are without power in the region.

LIGHTS OFF: About 3000 households and businesses are without power in the region. Mikayla Haupt

UPDATE 12.15pm: Storm-related outages have affected more than 7000 customers in the Bundaberg region since New Year's Eve.

Ergon Energy Rod Rehbein said the outages affecting the most customers occurred yesterday in the Bargara area (about 1800 customers) and a similar number around Coral Cove today, however the major impact has been in the Gin Gin area.

"Our crews were getting close to restoring power from Sunday's storms when a new wave of storms hit the same area yesterday afternoon," he said.

"As a result, about 300 customers remain without power since Sunday evening and a further 200 are without power as a result of last night's storms.

"Crews from Bundaberg, Childers and the North and South Burnett depots are supporting the Gin Gin crews today."

He said the goal is to restore power today to the network faults and all single customers whose power has been out since Sunday, subject to the potential impact of further storms forecast for later today.

EARLIER: THE new year has started off a little darker - and hotter - for about 3000 residents across the Bundaberg region.

Ergon Energy's outage website says 1809 homes are without power in Bundaberg, Bargara, Innes Park, Windermere and Qunaba.

Air-conditioners and fans are also off at another 900 residences between Monduran, Horse Camp and Bucca are left in the dark.

The outage to the rural homes is the result of damage during last night's storm.

Ergon crews are still trying to determine the cause of the outage for the coastal communities.

The NewsMail has contacted Ergon Energy for comment.