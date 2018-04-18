BLACKOUT: Council speaks on discolouration, loss of water

DISCOLOURATION: Some people's water came out a murky brown colour last night during the widespread power outage.

DISCOLOURATION: Some people's water came out a murky brown colour last night during the widespread power outage. NewsMail

A POWER outage affecting at least 25,000 residents in the Bundaberg area last night resulted in a bit more than a widespread blackout, with some people's water coming out of the tap a murky brown colour, or not coming out of at all.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said a number of properties in Avenell Heights, Norville and Thabeban experienced reduced water pressure and, in some cases, no water between 7.30pm-10.30pm.

"The reason for the interruption was that power was not available to the Heaps St water treatment plant, including the elevated water tower and the groundwater bores that supply water to this facility," the spokesperson said.

"Discoloured water may have occurred as a result of the affected water mains being recharged in the Avenell Heights, Norville and Thabeban areas after the interruption was restored."

Residents affected should take note of the following important points:

The water quality may not be of the usual standard and in some instances the water may appear discoloured, however the water is safe for use.

If water appears discoloured, residents should turn on the furthest external tap from the front boundary and let it run for a period of time to clear the pipework.

Clothes should not be washed at this time to prevent staining from any discoloured water.

If the water supply does not resume and low pressure or discoloured water remains after some time, contact Council on 1300 883 699 to report the fault.

The cause of a major power outage that left thousands of homes in the dark is still unknown.

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said the total number of customers affected was about 25,000, supplied from the South Bundaberg, Bundaberg Central and Bargara substations.