Crime

‘Blacked out’: Dad accused of terrifying attack

Ross Irby
3rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
A DAD accused of repeatedly stabbing a knife into the mattress beside a frightened child, has been refused bail by an Ipswich magistrate because of the potential risk he poses.

The man, aged 30, appeared from the police watch house via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court to make a bail application where the troubling allegations were heard.

He is charged with doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm on January 30; common assault; and contravening a domestic violence protection order.

The court heard he is alleged to have armed himself with a knife and used it repeatedly to stab into a mattress next a 10-year-old child who was trying to get away from him.

The man sought bail, saying he intended to live with his mother.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O'Shea said police opposed his bail.

Police say that the child's mother alleges she was punched and pushed while trying to stop the man's alleged offending.

A second child witnessed the incident, reporting that the man was allegedly trying to stab the child on the mattress.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was an extremely serious allegation involving a child, the man telling police he believed he "blacked out".

She said the evidence of the mother and the observations made by the second child did appear to make it a strong prosecution case.

Ms Sturgess said the allegations were serious and the man posed an unacceptable risk to do harm to others.

Bail was refused. He was remanded in custody.

editors picks father ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

