Blackburn resigns as Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch president

HELEN Blackburn has stepped down from her role as president of the Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch.

Ms Blackburn, who is also a councillor with Bundaberg Regional Council, has penned a letter to the editor about her decision.

She will be replaced by Joseph Ellul.

Here's her letter to the region's veterans.

My fellow veterans,

I would like to inform you of my resignation as President of the Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch.

As many of you will understand the Sub Branch was in turmoil some 18 months ago when I was elected to a committee position.

During my time as President I feel that I achieved my charter as a part of the Sub Branch with the main object of providing welfare and wellbeing to veterans in the community.

My goal was to foster a sense of team, ensure good governance principles were followed and to work with my fellow committee members and Sub Branch staff to bring about an appreciation for all veterans within our community.

Serving as President of the Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch has been a humbling experience and a great honour. The collective confidence in me by you, my Fellow Veterans, has made me proud to have served my country and to then be able to serve you.

As many would know I have a very busy schedule. While I have managed my time effectively to provide the time needed to attend to all RSL business, I feel it is now time to allow the committee and staff to continue to effectively serve the veteran community without me.

I wish the newly appointed President Joseph Ellul and his committee all the best in serving and have every confidence that they will serve you well.

Helen Blackburn