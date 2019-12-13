Blackburn: Deal should be a key focus

WHEN the Federal Government announced 13 months ago that the Hinkler electorate would receive a cash injection of $173 million for infrastructure projects, it was pitched as a way for three levels of government to work together to boost the region’s economy.

A stand-off between the State Government and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has been well documented this year, as Mr Pitt fights with the State to make sure that it contributes its share of funding into what is one of the most significant government schemes for the area.

The Bundaberg Regional Council is understood to be the awkward party in the middle of the behemoth governments as it hopes for the State Government to contribute its own funds to the regional deal projects.

The Federal Government offers $85m for projects in the Bundaberg local government area, and $88m for the Fraser Coast local government area.

And Deputy Premier Jackie Trad made it clear as recently as Wednesday evening that her position has remained unchanged, even after meeting with the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce in October, and that there would be no sizeable funding without Maryborough’s inclusion.

But Bundaberg division 4 councillor Helen Blackburn, a mayoral candidate in next year’s local government election, said the council should be doing more to ensure the endangered regional deal works out. Cr Blackburn feels that her political rival, Mayor Jack Dempsey, is losing focus when it comes to the deal, which she said was evident with his recent comments to promote Brisbane’s pitch for the 2032 Olympics.

Cr Blackburn said she was unopposed to the Olympics bid, but there were no tangible economic benefits, while a successful regional deal would boost local construction businesses which would extend to other local sectors.

She said Fraser Coast Regional Council was having a breakthrough with the progress of its regional deal projects while significant regional deal projects in the Bundaberg local government area were at a standstill.

“The projects that were put up for the Hinkler Regional Deal were not fully endorsed by the entire council and in a lot of cases were reliant on State Government funding to enable those projects to move forward,” Cr Blackburn said.

“There was no discussion for the final projects that were going to be put up for the Hinkler Regional Deal.”

Some of the major Bundaberg projects the federal government would fund included $32m for a Quay St bypass, $10m for a Port of Bundaberg multi-use conveyor belt, and $5m for an agricultural precinct at CQ University. Mr Pitt said there had been progress with some of the key Fraser Coast Regional Council projects based in Hervey Bay.

This included redevelopment of the CBD, an airport upgrade, and a palliative care hospice.

Mr Pitt said there had been collaboration between the three levels of government, with a considerable amount of consultation being held with local community, industry, and council representatives to determine what would be most effective for the region’s development.

“Projects have been funded from both council’s shortlists, but it was never going to be possible to fund every project suggested,” Mr Pitt said.

He said the State Government had been prepared to sign the deal in March.

But 12 hours before the deal was ready to be signed the State Government changed its decision.

“The Federal Government will deliver the projects it has funded, but the State Government is welcome to sign up, get on board and start delivering for regional Queensland,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt was asked if the Bundaberg Regional Council needed to do more to ease the funding stand-off between state and federal governments.

“Only the State Government can make the decision about whether it will sign on to the deal,” Mr Pitt said.

Bundaberg Regional Council chief executive Steve Johnston said the council had a list of project priorities which were spoken about in a closed meeting with councillors held earlier this year.

He said the regional deal projects announced by the Federal Government do not require funding from the Bundaberg Regional Council.

“They are for state roads, the port, and a CQU initiative,” Mr Johnston said.

“Council is providing in-kind support for the ag-tech centre and will contribute to the CBD revitalisation if Quay St becomes a local road.”

Another council spokesman responded to Cr Blackburn’s comment about the Mayor’s emphasis of the Olympics.

“After the State Government decided this week to proceed with a bid, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor responded to media inquiries about the Bundaberg Region’s potential involvement,” the spokesman said.

“The Mayor reported on a recent meeting he had with former Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk, who is involved with Queensland’s bid to host the 2032 Olympics.

“They discussed the possibility of Bundaberg hosting events and training camps.”