Black Spot works to make roundabout safer

SAFETY improvements will be under way on the Woondooma and Tantitha Streets intersection this week following a successful application by Bundaberg Regional Council to the Federal Government's Black Spot Program.

Council roads and drainage spokesman Wayne Honor said the objective of the project was to reduce speeds on the roundabout approaches.

"As part of the construction project, the centre of the roundabout will be updated and raised splitter islands with pedestrian refuges will be installed,” he said.

"The kerb will be altered and will include pedestrian ramps, which will be placed further away from the intersection.

"Preparatory works will be underway in coming days. In order to ensure these improvements are undertaken as quickly and efficiently as possible with minimal disruption to motorists and businesses, the majority of construction will take place between 6pm and 6am, with night works to commence this Sunday, February 11.”

Cr Honor said it was anticipated that the project would take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

"We understand that road works can cause some inconvenience and we thank residents and businesses in advance for their patience and cooperation as this essential safety improvement work is carried out.”

For more information head to bundaberg.qld.gov.au.