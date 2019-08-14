Black Spot funding reaches Bundy intersections

THE Federal Government will invest $1.3 million into upgrading three West Bundaberg intersections through the 2019-20 Black Spot Program.

Yesterday Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announced $543,000 for the Woongarra and Mulgrave Sts intersection, $426,000 for the Branyan and Woongarra Sts intersection, and $390,000 for the Bingera and George St intersections.

"We need to ensure local residents are getting where they need to go, and back home again, safely,” Mr Pitt said.

"None of these projects would be delivered without the community's vital input and I encourage all residents and motorists in the region to nominate projects for future funding rounds.”

The upgrades would focus on the installation of the central medians, blister islands, and new signage.

Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack said the government increased the Black Spot Program funding for Queensland by $10.4m.

Queensland would receive $23m through this round's Black Spot Program.

"The Federal Liberal and Nationals Government is committed to making roads safer in Queensland and right across the nation, getting you home sooner and safer no matter where you live,” Mr McCormack said.

Another Hinkler intersection to benefit from the funding was at Tavistock and Freshwater Sts in Hervey Bay. The upgrade will cost $519,000.