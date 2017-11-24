$326 flights to Europe as Black Friday deals ramp up

Cheap holidays, here we come.

Cheap flights, tour packages, hotels and cruise deals ... If you're not booking your next holiday this week, you're missing out.

Australians are set to save thousands in the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales - the US's post-Thanksgiving tradition that's caught on around the world.

And the bargains on offer on Friday and the weekend are tipped to be even bigger than the Australian tradition of Boxing Day sales, with travellers getting their holidays locked in early for next year.

Travel is one of the top categories where Aussie bargain-hunters can save, and while many companies are keeping their deals under wraps until Black Friday (November 24), some have already released their sales and deals.

Despite being based in Australia, tour company Intrepid Travel has jumped on the Black Friday bandwagon. It's offering up to 30 per cent off its trips, with travellers standing to save up to $2800.

Travel companies are offering deals of up to 50 per cent off.

Intrepid Travel's Asia Pacific regional director Brett Mitchell says the sale supersedes the traditional Boxing Day sale.

"While the Cyber Sale has traditionally been an American concept, we've noticed that it has been picking up momentum in Australia, like Christmas in July and Halloween. We can't see any reason why our Aussie travellers should miss out on a great deal because of their postcode so we're sharing the discounts Down Under this year," Mitchell says.

"We've also noticed a shift in booking patterns and demand for deals at this time of year so it makes a lot of sense to bring our biggest sale of the year forward a month and give our travellers an early Christmas present."

So those Aussies who haven't even heard of Black Friday (Finder.com.au says that's 13 per cent of us) are set to miss out, big time.

"For travellers, the fuss is worth it as high-price items like holiday packages and airfares get an unbelievably good price slash," according to Finder.com.au.

Travellers can snap up AirAsia flights to Jaipur, India, from $241.

Travel deals already advertised include:

Flights to Europe from $652 return

Valid for travel from February - May 2018 with Scoot, via iwantthatflight.com. Sample fare is Perth-Athens. Valid until November 28, 2017.

See finder.com.au/black-friday-travel-deals

Tigerair Australia flights from $10

The airline has timed its birthday sale to coincide with the Black Friday sales period, cutting fares across its network in a two-day sale from 9am (AEST) November 23 to 11.59pm (AEST) November 24. Fares start from $10.

See tigerair.com.au

Flights to New Zealand from $189

Air New Zealand has sale fares available to Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, with prices starting from $189 from Melbourne to Christchurch ($190 from Sydney or $192 from Brisbane). Sale ends November 24.

See airnewzealand.com.au

Flights to India from $241

AirAsia X is celebrating the launch of its flights to Jaipur (via Kuala Lumpur) with $241 flights. Available until Saturday, November 25, 2017, for travel between February 5 and May 6, 2018.

See airasia.com

25 per cent off JETGO flights

Regional Australian airline JETGO is offering 25 per cent off all fares until Monday, November 27, valid for travel until March 24, 2018. Destinations include Townsville, Rockhampton, Gold Coast, Wollongong, Dubbo, Tamworth and more. Enter promo code JET25.

See jetgo.com

Up to 50 per cent off hotels

Expedia's Black Friday sale will offer deals of up to 50 per cent off hotels plus hotel and package coupons on Friday, November 24, 2017.

See expedia.com.au

Save up to $2800 on Intrepid tours

Intrepid is offering discounts of up to 30 per cent on 800 of its tours in 2018. Deals include the 24-day Ultimate Japan tour reduced to $8487 (a saving of $2828) and 64-day Africa Encompassed Northbound tour reduced to $8260 (a saving of $2754). Sale runs from November 24 to 30, 2017.

See intrepidtravel.com/au

Save up to $2000 with Insight Vacations

Insight Vacations is offering travellers savings of up to $2000 per couple on 10 itineraries including 16-day European Discovery, Highlights of Spain, Easy Pace Italy and Easy Pace Budapest, Vienna & Prague. Sale runs from November 24 to December 1.

See insightvacations.com

Up to 50 per cent off tours with TrekAmerica

Deals include 50 per cent off a seven-day Western BLT tour, now $765. Discover the Grand Canyon, hike in Yosemite National Park, and experience Vegas in style on a party bus tour of The Strip; followed by Los Angeles and San Francisco. Sale ends November 27, 2017.

See trekamerica.co.uk/blackfriday

P&O cruise from $299 for two

Billed as "the cheapest P&O cruise prices Australia has ever seen", Scoopon is offering deals for a range of P&O itineraries including a $299 for a two-night cruise for two, including main meals and entertainment. On sale until November 25, 2017.

See scoopon.com.au

Up to 30 per cent off Royal Caribbean cruises

Royal Caribbean is offering savings of up to 30 per cent plus up to $US400 onboard credit per stateroom on selected cruises for bookings made between 9am November 24 and midnight November 26. Guests receive a balcony stateroom for the price of an oceanview on local sailings five nights or longer.

See royalcaribbean.com.au

Save up to $600 on Europe cruises

Celebrity Cruises is offering savings of up to $600 per person on Europe 2018 sailings, including a free classic beverage package for oceanview bookings and above, as well as a discount deposit of $25 per person. Sale runs from November 24 to 29.

See celebritycruises.com.au

Get $US500 bonus cruise credit

Azamara Club Cruises is offering US$500 onboard credit with bookings for oceanview staterooms or above on selected voyages booked between November 24 and 28.

See azamaraclubcruises.com

Buy one, get one free guidebook

Lonely Planet is running a two-for-one promotion for everything across its online shop including guidebooks, ebooks and coffee table books. Use the code ONE4FREE at the checkout. Sale ends November 26.

See shop.lonelyplanet.com

