Black cells in BOM radar show storm is nearing

STORM: A capture of the BOM website shows cells of extremely heavy rain is on the way. CONTRIBUTED

LARGE hailstones and damaging winds are being forecast to hit Bundaberg within the hour.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Harry Clark said majority of the storm activity was currently in the south-west region around Childers and Gin Gin but the storm was making its way across to the north-east.

"Certainly within the next few hours Bundaberg can expect to see rainfall," Mr Clark said.

"There is some light rain ahead of it at the moment, but a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the region.

"Large hailstones and damaging winds have just come through in the weather warning and that will be reflective on the website shortly."

Mr Clark said in relation to rainfall, there hadn't been a huge amount so far.

"Gayndah has shown 17mm in the guages, but there could be more rainfall around that we're not aware of," he said.

"The best thing people can do is keep an eye out for updates and to watch the radar."

Childers has already received a downpour of hail this afternoon.

HAIL: Childers received a downpour of hail. CONTRIBUTED

The weather warning stated people in parts of Wide Bay and Burnett should be aware thunderstorms are likely to continue over the next several hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people should:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees

- Secure loose outdoor items

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500

Bundaberg has received just 6.6mm of rain this month.