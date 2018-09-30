Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STORM: A capture of the BOM website shows cells of extremely heavy rain is on the way.
STORM: A capture of the BOM website shows cells of extremely heavy rain is on the way. CONTRIBUTED
Weather

Black cells in BOM radar show storm is nearing

Tahlia Stehbens
by
30th Sep 2018 2:17 PM

LARGE hailstones and damaging winds are being forecast to hit Bundaberg within the hour.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Harry Clark said majority of the storm activity was currently in the south-west region around Childers and Gin Gin but the storm was making its way across to the north-east.

"Certainly within the next few hours Bundaberg can expect to see rainfall," Mr Clark said.

"There is some light rain ahead of it at the moment, but a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the region.

"Large hailstones and damaging winds have just come through in the weather warning and that will be reflective on the website shortly."

Mr Clark said in relation to rainfall, there hadn't been a huge amount so far.

"Gayndah has shown 17mm in the guages, but there could be more rainfall around that we're not aware of," he said.

"The best thing people can do is keep an eye out for updates and to watch the radar."

Childers has already received a downpour of hail this afternoon.

 

HAIL: Childers received a downpour of hail.
HAIL: Childers received a downpour of hail. CONTRIBUTED

The weather warning stated people in parts of Wide Bay and Burnett should be aware thunderstorms are likely to continue over the next several hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people should:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees

- Secure loose outdoor items

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500

 

Bundaberg has received just 6.6mm of rain this month.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Power outages hit Bundaberg and Childers

    BREAKING: Power outages hit Bundaberg and Childers

    Breaking OVER 3000 homes have lost power after a severe thunderstorm recently passed through the region.

    • 30th Sep 2018 2:45 PM
    Big win for Bundy's casual workers ahead of Christmas

    premium_icon Big win for Bundy's casual workers ahead of Christmas

    Business Commission rules penalty rates to rise to 25% in November

    UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after car off bridge overnight

    premium_icon UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after car off bridge overnight

    News Two adult patients were transported to Biggenden Hospital

    PICTURES: Blanket of 'snow' covers Childers

    premium_icon PICTURES: Blanket of 'snow' covers Childers

    Weather Blanket of "snow-like” hail outside Grand Hotel

    • 30th Sep 2018 3:44 PM

    Local Partners