Bjelke-Petersen estate to go under the hammer

MORE than 700 items of Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen's estate will be auctioned in August, including the iconic 1982 white Jaguar and several political mementos.

Lloyd's Auctions has listed the former premier, who held office from 1968 to 1987, and his wife and Queensland Senator Lady Florence's items for auction on 11 August at 7pm.

The collection includes an array of mementos including Sir Joh's desk used throughout his career listed for over $800, the historic 1982 white Jaguar Sovereign listed at $3800, and a rare vintage imperial 66 typewriter.

A hand-signed 1987 print of Joh Bjelke-Petersen. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

The Jaguar, which served as Sir Joh's staff car in the early 1980s, was recently bought by the couple's grandson Sam Bjelke-Petersen in 2016 for $5375.

The 1982 Jaguar Sovereign that was Joh Bjelke-Peterson’s staff car. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

After the Queensland Government sold the car, it found its way to the Queensland Auto Museum in Hampton, just north of Toowoomba, before Sam, who was too young to remember the car, returned the historic piece to the Burnett, the region his grandfather began his religious and political formation in his youth.

Joh Bjelke-Peterson’s desk. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

Other items include a full set of brass and wood chess playing pieces listed for $420, Joh's day organiser for $80, and documents including the original signed appointment of Joh.

Joh and Flo salt and pepper shakers. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

The collection also includes Lady Florence's 1988 personal bicentenary diary, baking tins, recipes, and a birthday card from her husband in 1985.

Flo Bjelke-Peterson’s cake tins. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

Antiques are also available including a Classic Garrard record player radio listed at $210, and a Victorian Miller organ at $62.

A ceramic mug with “JOH” inscribed on the front. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

A vintage silver-plated egg cup. Picture: Lloyds Auctions

Several Japanese ceramic pots, plates, bowls, vases, and silverware are also being auctioned in addition to a variety of clocks.

Originally published as Bjelke-Petersen estate to go under the hammer