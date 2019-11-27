Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a bizarre mid-week party left a Bundaberg warehouse damaged.
Police are investigating after a bizarre mid-week party left a Bundaberg warehouse damaged. Contributed
News

Bizarre warehouse party leaves balloons and smashed windows

Crystal Jones
by
27th Nov 2019 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLOONS, Domino's pizza boxes, garlic bread, alcohol and bottles of soda. 

It seems like a fairly ordinary party set-up, except it was one that involved damaging a Bundaberg warehouse and as a consequence is now being investigated by police.

Sometime between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday, unknown people entered a warehouse on Quay St where they smashed eight large windows and five mirrors. 

Police found a number of miniature soda water bottles inside, as well as balloons, food and alcohol.

Police said no items were stolen, but the property had been damaged. 

If you have more information, call Policelink on 131 444.

crime police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Cockroach apocalypse coming

    Cockroach apocalypse coming
    • 27th Nov 2019 10:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor raises Bundy Airport freight vision

        premium_icon Mayor raises Bundy Airport freight vision

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council is investigating the feasibility of turning Bundaberg Airport into an international airfreight destination.

        Burnett MP: We need to protect young fireys with Blue Cards

        premium_icon Burnett MP: We need to protect young fireys with Blue Cards

        Politics 'We can’t take the risk of children’s safety being compromised'

        ICSM and foundry to be removed from proposed heritage list

        premium_icon ICSM and foundry to be removed from proposed heritage list

        Council News Being included could cause 'unfair biases'