Bizarre warehouse party leaves balloons and smashed windows

BALLOONS, Domino's pizza boxes, garlic bread, alcohol and bottles of soda.

It seems like a fairly ordinary party set-up, except it was one that involved damaging a Bundaberg warehouse and as a consequence is now being investigated by police.

Sometime between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday, unknown people entered a warehouse on Quay St where they smashed eight large windows and five mirrors.

Police found a number of miniature soda water bottles inside, as well as balloons, food and alcohol.

Police said no items were stolen, but the property had been damaged.

If you have more information, call Policelink on 131 444.