Offbeat

Bizarre ‘sleep pod’ invention for homeless

6th Feb 2020 3:04 PM

 

A BRITISH multi-millionaire claims he has developed a new way to help homeless people and all it takes is two spare wheelie bins.

Peter Dawe, 65, has created a budget "sleep pod" made out of two wheelie bins connected together.

Mr Dawe, who stood in the general election as a Brexit Party candidate, believes his invention could help rough sleepers all around the world.

In a video showcasing the sleep pods, he started out by sliding a hinge through the handles of the bins to connect them.

He then laid the bins on the ground in the rain and advised viewers to sit on the bin lid when you are getting in so you "don't get your bottom too wet".

 

Mr Dawe said the invention will help homeless people around the world.
He made a video demonstrating how to use the sleep pod.
Mr Dawe then slides into one side of the bin before pulling down the other side, creating a pod.

He also revealed that when a person isn't using the contraption to sleep it can be used to store clothes and other items.

"When you are not using it simply take the hinge off and (put) one wheelie bin in the other," Mr Dawe said. "Put the lid back on and now you have got somewhere to store your spare clothes and bedding that keeps dry during the day.

"Simple, effective, cheap and you can make it from any wheelie bins."

The 65-year-old made his fortune after founding Unipalm, the UK's first commercial internet provider.

He said he came up with the idea for the sleep pods after trying to create an electric car out of bins, according to The Sun.

 

The invention has resulted in backlash online.
"I saw on the telly rough sleepers complaining they had been kicked and pissed upon," Mr Dawe said.

"Lying on the street in a sleeping bag, you are very vulnerable."

He said the bins were actually quite comfortable and a lot more secure for those sleeping on the street.

"It was definitely comfier than sleeping on the ground in a tent. It was totally draught-proof, in fact, it's storm proof," Mr Dawe said.

"It's really cosy, comfortable and dry."

But the idea hasn't gone town too well online, with social media users blasting the idea as "patronising" and disrespectful towards homeless people.

 

 

 

