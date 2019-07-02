Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zendaya in the Euphoria trailer
Zendaya in the Euphoria trailer
TV

Bizarre sex scene slammed by viewers

by Lexie Cartwright
2nd Jul 2019 10:27 AM

HBO's new show Euphoria has already attracted controversy over its extremely graphic content, with "close to 30 penises" appearing on screen in one episode.

In the premiere alone, one character commits statutory rape with a 17-year-old trans girl and the show's lead Rue, played by A-list star Zendaya, overdoses on drugs.

The content was also too disturbing for actor Brian Bradley, 22, who shot scenes in the pilot before quitting the show, which is available to stream on Foxtel.

And now it seems they may have taken it too far.

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in a scene from Euphoria.
Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in a scene from Euphoria.

Fans are blowing up on social media about the latest episode, which features an explicit fan-fiction sex scene between One Direction band members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

Tomlinson addressed the scene on Twitter, declaring: "I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it."

The bizarre scene focused on writer Kat, played by Barbie Ferreira, who depicted a graphic story about "Larry Stylinson", the nickname for the fictional same-sex relationship between Styles and Tomlinson.

In the animated scene, which is narrated by Rue, Styles performs oral sex on Tomlinson before one of their shows.

Fans described the situation as "disgusting" and "disrespectful", with many predicting Tomlinson and Styles will sue the production company.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
controversy euphoria hbo sex scene tv

Top Stories

    Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

    premium_icon Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

    Crime THE Bundaberg man charged with the 1976 cold case murder of Bowen man Rex Kable Keen has fronted court.

    Dad told 'get to rehab' by Bundy magistrate

    premium_icon Dad told 'get to rehab' by Bundy magistrate

    Crime The young father was schooled by Magistrate Ross Woodford

    Five key projects on the horizon for Bundy

    premium_icon Five key projects on the horizon for Bundy

    Business Where five of our major projects are at.

    Accused in cold case murder to face court

    premium_icon Accused in cold case murder to face court

    Crime A 69-year-old Bundaberg man will face court today