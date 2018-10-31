Wild new MH370 ‘crash site’ claim

London film producer Ian Wilson’s image of a ‘plane-like object’ in the Cambodian jungle was compelling enough to prompt China to zoom in with a spy satellite. Picture: Google Earth

London film producer Ian Wilson’s image of a ‘plane-like object’ in the Cambodian jungle was compelling enough to prompt China to zoom in with a spy satellite. Picture: Google Earth

A PILOT-turned-MH370-investigator claims he has found satellite images of the missing plane's engine, tail and cockpit deep in the Cambodian jungle.

Using Google Earth, Daniel Boyer found the unusual white objects just 16km from a "crash site" identified by British film producer Ian Wilson last month.

Mr Boyer said two of the objects, one measuring 4.3m x 2.7m and another 5.4m in length, match the dimensions for a Boeing 777 engine and cockpit.

"I couldn't believe it when I made the sighting," he told The Star.

"First the cockpit can be seen, and now this.

"The debris definitely needs to be investigated."

The second find comes after Mr Wilson spotted a "plane-shaped object" in the jungle south of Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on Google Maps.

The compelling image went viral and prompted China to use a space satellite to zoom in on the region, uncovering nothing of interest.

Amateur sleuths have found two potential MH370 crash sites just 16km apart in the Cambodian jungle which they say merit further investigation. Picture: Supplied

Pilot Daniel Boyer says these images show the possible cockpit and engine of MH370 lying in dense jungle south of the Cambodian capital. Picture: Google Maps

A close up of the images pilot Daniel Boyer claims show MH370’s engine and cockpit. The site is 16km from Ian Wilson’s ‘plane-shaped object’. Picture: Google Maps

Undeterred, Mr Wilson and his brother hired a helicopter last month to survey the site, in mountainous terrain near the Chrok La Eang Waterfalls, but were unable to see through the thick foliage.

The siblings were then air-dropped into the jungle with a group of Cambodian former soldiers to begin a two-day trek to reach the precise coordinates of the "plane-shaped image".

In a dramatic twist, the Wilsons claim the group was forced to turn back because the site was "surrounded by armed illegal loggers high on crystal meth".

They were also warned about the danger of unexploded landmines which are reportedly still scattered across the region.

Aviation experts have expressed scepticism about Mr Wilson's image, suggesting it's more likely to be a plane captured mid-flight over the jungle rather than the wreckage of MH370.

However, online sleuths argued that the "plane in the jungle" has been photographed multiple times by Google's satellites in the years after MH370's disappearance, according to The Sun.

They claim the same "wreckage" can also been seen in imagery captured in March 2017 and December 2015, ruling out speculation it was simply a plane in flight.

This image of a ‘plane-shaped object’ in the Cambodian jungle found by London film producer Ian Wilson went viral last month. Picture: Google Earth

Mr Wilson and his team claim they were warned about getting too close to the site because it was surrounded by ‘armed illegal loggers high on crystal meth’. Picture: Google Earth

Another satellite buff claims to have spotted the outline of a plane in the Cambodian jungle in May 2014.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished on March 8, 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

A handful of debris found washed up on islands in the Indian Ocean in the years since has been confirmed to have come from the missing plane but nobody has been able to find its final resting place.

Malaysia's "final report" into the fate of the aircraft, released earlier this year, concluded that investigators could not rule out the possibility of "unlawful interference by a third party".