Bizarre ramming attack on dog squad vehicle

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to ram a Queensland Police Dog squad car last night. Picture: AAPImage/ David Clark

POLICE have arrested a driver who allegedly tried to ram a dog squad car off the M1 for no apparent reason.

The police vehicle was travelling along the M1 at Nerang around 6pm last night.

It is alleged an Ashmore driver tried to use his car to ram the police vehicle several times.

There was a short chase but the officer terminated the pursuit after two minutes when the man allegedly sped away.

Officers tracked the driver to an Ashmore house and he was arrested last night.

Police were not able to say whether the driver was previously known to them.

No charges have been laid.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.