Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A stingray with almost identical bite marks was found at Corio Bay on Monday just metres from where people were swimming.
A stingray with almost identical bite marks was found at Corio Bay on Monday just metres from where people were swimming. Cassandra Tooker
Community

'Bizarre' discovery spotted on Cap Coast fishing day out

Shayla Bulloch
by
8th Nov 2018 10:59 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM

FISHERMEN stumbled upon a "bizarre" sight barely alive in the Capricorn Coast waters this week just metres from where they had taken a dip.

After getting snagged on their first cast at Sandy Point, a visitor to the region swam out to retrieve his lure before walking a few metres down the beach for some better luck.

Family friend, Cassandra Tooker, said the man took a couple of steps into the water at Corio Bay and noticed a mauled stingray in the sand.

Ms Tooker re-told the story saying they were shocked to see the animal with two large, almost identical, bite marks taken out of each wing.

 

A stingray with almost identical bite marks was found at Corio Bay on Monday just metres from where people were swimming.
A stingray with almost identical bite marks was found at Corio Bay on Monday just metres from where people were swimming. Cassandra Tooker

"It was still alive but barely and by the time they had retrieved it out of the water the poor thing had already passed away due to its injuries," she said.

In shock of the weird find, photos were posted on social media which caused an eruption of discussion.

 

A stingray with almost identical bite marks was found at Corio Bay on Monday just metres from where people were swimming.
A stingray with almost identical bite marks was found at Corio Bay on Monday just metres from where people were swimming. Cassandra Tooker

Some said bullsharks may have been the culprit while others questioned the symmetrical bites saying the wings were deliberately cut by fishermen.

"There wasn't anyone close enough to them that could do that sort of damage and for the stingray to swim that sort of distance with those injuries and still be alive (is unlikely)," she said.

Related Items

bullshark capricorn coast cooria bay editors picks tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    MP declares war on sharks as Premier dithers

    premium_icon MP declares war on sharks as Premier dithers

    Politics A FEDERAL MP has called for open season on sharks as the Queensland Government is branded “borderline negligent” for its response.

    DEADLY STRETCH: Questions surface after tragic fatalities

    premium_icon DEADLY STRETCH: Questions surface after tragic fatalities

    News Long-time resident raised questions about stretch weeks ago

    Mothers-to-be at risk as gestational diabetes rates rise

    Mothers-to-be at risk as gestational diabetes rates rise

    Health Gestational diabetes becomes fastest growing type of diabetes in QLD

    Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

    premium_icon Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

    News Police inspector thanks emergency service crews

    Local Partners