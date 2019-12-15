Bizarre altercation literally ends in pile-up

A car drove on top of ute after altercation. Picture: Seven News

AN ALTERCATION on a quiet street west of the Gold Coast has ended with a four-wheel-drive perched on top of a crushed ute.

At 6.37pm Saturday, emergency services were called to a Nissan that had driven on top of a Toyota HiLux ute on Michaelian Drive, Beaudesert.

Paramedics said the scene was "extremely volatile" when they arrived and a man, the driver of the ute, was holding a large piece of wood.

Passenger of the Nissan Zarah Ford, 16, said they were attempting to flee attacks from the ute driver when they accidentally drove on top of the unoccupied ute.

She described the altercation with the drive of the ute as a "flight or death" situation.

"He came up the road and put his handbrake on, he then continued to run out of his car and hit the passenger in the head," Ms Ford said.

"He then started to try break the window in the back to get to myself and a friend we yelled to the driver to 'go go go' so he drove to get to somewhere safer.

"We landed on top of the Hilux and the guy was still trying to hit us, so a passenger and the driver jumped out and restrained him."

Paramedics assessed four people for injuries and transported one man to Beaudesert Hospital in a stable condition.

Police said the incident was not "road rage" and no arrests have been made.

It is understood the occupants of each car are known to each other.

Investigations are continuing.