Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Witness called murder-accused a 'gronk' during trial

7th Mar 2018 4:00 AM | Updated: 7:39 AM
A MAN accused of murder and a prosecution witness have lashed out at each other in court.

Lismore Supreme Court yesterday heard evidence from a key witness in relation to the alleged murder of 53-year-old Nicole Weate in Tomewin.

Gary Clifford Blackman, 65, who the court heard was Ms Weate's partner, has been charged with the alleged murder, which took place in April, 2014.

Mr Blackman's special hearing began on Monday and prosecution witness, Thomas Grant Miringaorangi, was yesterday brought to the stand.

Crown prosecutor Paul Rosser QC ran Mr Miringaorangi through the events between Monday, March 31 and Saturday, April 5, 2014. Mr Miringaorangi said he had been living on the same Tomewin property as Mr Blackman and Ms Weate for about six months.

Mr Miringaorangi - at first unsure about the days on which various events took place - said he entered the shed where the couple were living on Thursday, April 3, to find Mr Blackman on the couch, and Ms Weate's naked body on the floor.

He said he saw Mr Blackman hit Ms Weate in the head with his heel earlier that week, after they fought about her alleged infidelity.

Defence barrister Jason Watts said he would undertake an extensive cross-examination.

During yesterday's proceedings, the accused said "that's not true" in relation to the alleged assault on Ms Weate.

The witness called Mr Blackman a "gronk", before Justice Richard Button interjected.

The trial continues.

Lismore Northern Star

