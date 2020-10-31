Birthday snaps spark ‘wild’ Kim K theory

Kim Kardashian has again been the subject of a rumour she has six toes on one foot. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashianwest

Kim Kardashian has been accused of having six toes once again in a snap from her controversial 40th birthday trip.

The strange conspiracy involving the Keeping Up With Kardashian star started last year when fans believed they spotted a bonus toe on her left foot.

And now Kim's followers are certain they've spotted the extra digit in a photo from her recent 40th birthday celebrations.

In the shot, the mum-of-four is seen strutting on the beach with her pal La La Anthony, 39.

However, the snap only left fans speculating over Kim's tootsies.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "OMFG! She's got six toes!"

A second commented: "Kim do you have six toes or not?"

A third added: "Am I the only one who noticed she has six toes?"

While another defended the star, saying: "She does not have six toes OMG … just look it up. Her toe is just shaped differently."

Last month, Kim was forced to address speculation about her feet on Instagram after fans claimed they spotted an extra digit.

She took to Instagram to "prove" she didn't have a bonus toe, nor suffer from polydactyls, the term given to someone born with extra fingers or toes.

In a series of videos about her feet, Kim said: "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild."

After counting her five toes, the Skims founder explained that what people believed was an extra toe is in fact the side part of her foot.

She continued: "But it's this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture.

"I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe.

"I hope that answered my sixth toe question. Because I only have five toes on each foot."

It comes after the KUWTK star was slammed by her followers for bragging about her glamorous birthday celebrations while millions around the globe face personal devastation and financial turmoil during the COVID-19 crisis.

The celebrations will no doubt appear on the upcoming - and final - season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which streams on Binge.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Birthday snaps spark 'wild' Kim K theory