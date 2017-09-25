29°
Birthday cut short after pig attack

A man was attacked by a wild pig (not the one pictured).
Emma Reid
by

A MAN'S birthday celebrations were cut short after he was attacked by a wild pig while he was out on a hunting trip outside of Gayndah.

The man, in his mid-30s, was hunting with his dogs when a wild pig gored him, causing severe lacerations to his leg.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to airlift the man from Eidsvold Hospital to Bundaberg Base Hospital for further treatment at approximately 8.15pm Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a 51-year-old man after his car ran off the road and into a tree north-west of Gympie.

The man suffered suspected rib fractures in the crash and was airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue to LifeFlight's Sunshine Coast base at Maroochydore Airport.

He was then transferred by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) road ambulance to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

