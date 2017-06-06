BIRTHDAY BASH: Fighting erupts at dad's 70th

UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Tony Howard "was drinking way too much” before fighting his brother-in-law, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

IT was a family birthday bash to celebrate a dad's 70th but it became a mighty memorable birthday buster for all the wrong reasons.

Police were forced to gate-crash the guest list when biffo between family and guests broke out, fanning across two hotels.

And instead of happy smoke from blowing out 70 candles, the man's Bundaberg son, Tony Howard, was landing blows and copping a dose of pepper spray in the process.

Seafood processor Howard, 42, said he had no recollection of the violence of that night, which a magistrate has called "disgraceful”.

Howard pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two charges: obstructing police a in licensed premises and committing public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises on April 29.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police were called to a hotel in Ingham just before 1am where 20 people became involved in a fight during a family gathering.

He said police saw Howard and another man throwing punches and Howard knocking over bar stools.

Police told Howard to stop but he ignored them and continued fighting.

Snr Const Blunt said Howard was repeatedly asked to stop and officers had to use pepper spray.

Snr Const Blunt said arguments began after a guest put his hand on a woman's head and, upset by this, she stood up and confronted him.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Howard was unable to work because of a hernia and a knee injury but he was due to have an operation before August.

Howard had been invited to his father's party but "was drinking way too much” and argued with his brother-in-law, who is alleged to have pushed his mother.

"It moved over to another hotel but he does not have memory being there, that's how intoxicated he was,” Mr James said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Howard's behaviour was disgraceful, even if he had acted in defence of his mother.

"What should have been an evening of celebration was ruined by your and others' conduct,” she said.

Howard was fined $800.

A conviction was not recorded.