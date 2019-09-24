Menu
Paradise Dam drone footage
News

BIRD'S EYE VIEW: Stunning drone footage of Paradise Dam

Crystal Jones
by
24th Sep 2019 3:04 PM
FOLLOWING announcements on changes to Paradise Dam's volume, footage has shown the structure's gargantuan from the air. 

The State Government released the footage as Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham announced changes to the dam.

The storage level of Paradise Dam near Bundaberg will be reduced ahead of the 2019/20 wet season, generating up to 80,000 megalitres of free water for irrigators and other users.

Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said reducing the water level   would allow works to improve the dam's stability during extreme rain events.

"The decision to release water has not been made lightly with the ongoing drought and water supply issues in other Queensland communities," Dr Lynham said.

drone footage paradise dam
Bundaberg News Mail

