BIRD OF THE WEEK: Meet a familiar member of the flock

A reader asked the question ‘what is the difference between an egret and a heron?’

They both belong to the same family and for general identification purposes egrets are white while herons are coloured.

Some common egrets are the Cattle, Little, Great, Intermediate and Eastern Reef Egret. Common herons are the White-necked, White-faced, Striated and Nankeen Night Heron.

This week we look at the White-faced Heron which loves wetlands, creeks, estuaries and mudflats and is the most common heron in Australia.

It is mostly light blue-grey in colour, with a characteristic white face and has a long, slim neck and a pointed grey-black bill.

The legs are long and dull yellow in colour with both sexes being similar.

It feeds on a wide variety of prey, including fish, insects and amphibians.

Food is obtained in a variety of ways, such as walking and disturbing prey, using its foot to stir up mud or simply standing in the water and watching for movement.

Its long bill can be used to spear fish or pick insects from the water.

It will also be seen feeding with Ibis to take advantage of any food that is found.

When flying they have a very slow and graceful wing beat and often fly with the neck outstretched and the feet trailing behind.

When breeding, the birds have long feathers (nuptial plumes) on the head, neck and back as in the photo.

They build a very untidy nest of sticks on the branch of a tree and lay up to five eggs.

The chicks are very demanding and the parents have to work hard to feed them.

The best places to see them are the Botanic Gardens, Burnett Heads, Mon Repos and along the Burnett River especially at low tide.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia, contact him with your bird questions at abriggs@irock.com.au

