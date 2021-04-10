BIRD OF THE WEEK: Local ‘bush canary’ with a beautiful song

It has a delightful descending call and the name Gerygone means 'born of song'. Gerygone is pronounced 'geryg' 'o' 'nee'. Photo: Contributed

One of the smaller birds in the region at only 10cm is the White-throated Gerygone.

It is a grey brown bird with a white throat and spot on the forehead, distinctive bright yellow underparts and a white-tipped tail. It also has a red eye.

Juveniles do not have a white throat or white spot on the forehead. Because of its yellow underparts it is often called the Bush Canary.

It has a delightful descending call and the name Gerygone means 'born of song'. Gerygone is pronounced 'geryg' 'o' 'nee'.

They are also referred to as 'warblers' which are not necessarily closely related to one another, but share some characteristics, such as being fairly small, vocal, and insectivorous.

In Australia there are nine species in the Gerygone family with six of these being found in Queensland.

Male and female are the same and they are often confused with the Fairy Gerygone which is very similar.

They are insect eaters and catch their prey by foraging through the foliage of trees and shrubs.

They mate for life and build an oval or pear shaped nest of bark bound with spiders' silk, which is hung in the outer foliage of trees.

The nest is built entirely by the female and she also incubates the eggs but both sexes feed the young birds.

They can be seen around Bundaberg in places like Baldwin Swamp Enviro Park, Barolin Reserve at Bargara and Meadowvale Nature Park.

If you are interested in citizen science you can enter your bird sightings into Birdata which you can find online here .

It will keep a record of all the birds that you see and also allow you to find out what has been seen in your local area.

Allan Briggs is the Secretary of BirdLife Capricornia, contact him with your bid questions at abriggs@irock.com.au