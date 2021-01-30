BIRD OF THE WEEK: Eye catching blue birds working together

Male and female are different with males having entirely dark blue-grey upperparts, head and chest and are white under.

The Leaden Flycatcher gets its name from the dark blue grey (leaden) colour on its upperparts.

Females have a blue-grey head and back with a distinctive reddish orange throat and breast that merges gradually into white lower parts.

The female also has a pale eye-ring.

Male and female have a small crest on their head which they can erect when hunting.

Young birds are brown-grey above with streaked wings and mottled brown chests with a reddish wash.

In sunlight the male’s plumage appears glossy but goes back to a dull grey in the

shade.

They are found in tall open forests, mainly in coastal areas and feed on insects caught while on the wing or gleaned from foliage.

They feed in the mid-canopy, darting from tree to tree in pairs or alone, perching only briefly on exposed twigs where they call and fan their short crests.

There is a distinctive shaking of the tail feathers when they land on a branch.

They also have short rigid feathers around the bill which helps them to locate flying insects in the air.

They build a shallow, cup-shaped nest of bark and grass held together by spider web and decorated with pieces of bark and lichen, on an exposed limb about 3m to 25m above the ground.

Both sexes build the nest, incubate the eggs and feed the young.

However, breeding success is quite low with only around 23% of nests producing a fledgling due to predation.

They are also targeted by the Brush Cuckoo which lays it eggs in their nest.

They are widespread through the Bundaberg area and can be seen at the Botanic Gardens, Baldwin Swamp Enviro Park, Moore Park, Burnett Heads and Mon Repos.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia, contact him with your bird questions at abriggs@irock.com.au

