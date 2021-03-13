BIRD OF THE WEEK: A species that wears spectacles

The spectacled monarch is one of six species in the Monarch family that can all be found in Queensland but only three in the local Bundaberg area with the Black-faced Monarch being similar. Photo: Contributed

The Spectacled Monarch is so called because of the black face mask that wraps around the eyes like a pair of spectacles.

It is blue/grey above with a rufous breast, white underparts and a black tail with white outer tips.

It is a very coastal species that prefers a thick understorey in rainforest, thickly wooded gullies, well vegetated creeks and mangroves.

It feeds on insects and finds them by looking in foliage, on tree trunks and in vines.

The nest is a work of art being a small cup of fine bark and plant fibres held together with spider's webs and placed in a tree fork or a hanging vine.

The outside of the nest is camouflaged with moss and lichen which makes it very difficult to see in thick undergrowth.

They lay two pink eggs and both sexes incubate and feed the young.

Their usual song is a harsh buzzing, scolding and chattering but they also have a long, quiet "breer breer breer".

You can listen to the song on the Birds in Backyards website here.

Recently seen at Moore Park near the wetlands reserve and at Russo Nature Park.

Last year it was seen at the Botanic Gardens, Baldwin Swamp Enviro Park and Barolin Reserve.

