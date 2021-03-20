Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Australasian Grebe is one of our diving birds that swim underwater to feed on fish and water insects. Photo: Contributed
The Australasian Grebe is one of our diving birds that swim underwater to feed on fish and water insects. Photo: Contributed
News

BIRD OF THE WEEK: Why this bird eats its own feathers

Allan Briggs
20th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Many waterbirds started breeding after the rain in February/March with the result that there are now many young birds being fed by their parents.

Most wetlands will have Dusky Moorhen, Purple Swamphen and Australasian Grebe chicks pestering the parents for food.

The Australasian Grebe is one of our diving birds that swim underwater to feed on fish and water insects.

It is known to eat its own feathers and feed them to their young to prevent injury from any sharp fish bones that are swallowed.

It has two distinct plumage phases.

Non-breeding is when both sexes are dark grey-brown above and mostly silver-grey below, with a white oval patch of bare skin at the base of the bill.

Community Newsletter SignUp

In the breeding season, both sexes have a glossy-black head and a rich chestnut facial stripe which extends from just behind the eye through to the base of the neck.

The bare skin at the base of the bill turns yellow.

It is called Australasian because it is found throughout Australia as well as the Pacific Islands and New Zealand.

They can breed up to three times a year when conditions are right.

A nest is constructed on a floating mound of vegetation and is normally anchored to a submerged branch or reed. Both parents incubate the eggs and feed the young birds.

The striped downy chicks are able to swim from birth and are cared for by both parents.

When parents start breeding again, however, the young of the previous brood are driven away and have to look after themselves.

Good places to see this bird are the Botanic Gardens and Baldwin Swamp Environment Park.

Allan Briggs is the Secretary of BirdLife Capricornia. Contact him with your bird questions at abriggs@irock.com.au

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed after not reporting tattoo, social media accounts

        Premium Content Man jailed after not reporting tattoo, social media accounts

        Crime JUDGE: “For a young man you have spent a very long time in prison, and life has much more to offer than the inside of a cell.”

        • 20th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Man fined for feeding dingo on Fraser Island

        Premium Content Man fined for feeding dingo on Fraser Island

        News A man has been fined more than $2000 after feeding a dingo while visiting Fraser...

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry