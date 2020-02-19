Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents are being urged to deliver sick and injured birds to their local veterinary clinic while wildlife groups try to work out what’s causing the epidemic.
Residents are being urged to deliver sick and injured birds to their local veterinary clinic while wildlife groups try to work out what’s causing the epidemic.
News

Bird epidemic remains a mystery

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUMOURS and theories have been circulating on social media an in attempt to explain the high volume of sick and dying rainbow lorikeets around Australia.

Clarence Valley WIRES carer Robyn Gray said she and many other volunteers had been overwhelmed by the sheer number of birds coming into care.

"My first bird came in around the beginning of the year and it hasn't stopped," she said.

"One volunteer picked up 18 lorikeets from the vet yesterday."

Ms Gray said the problem had become so serious that Taronga Zoo, the University of Sydney and Currumbin Wildlife Hospital had jumped on board to investigate.

It's understood over 300 birds have arrived to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital in the past week.

"It's going to be a while before we can get answers," she said.

"But in the meantime, we're asking the general public that if they come across a sick or injured bird, to drop them off at any of the vet clinics and they will contact us."

clarence wildlife wires
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

        premium_icon REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

        News The story behind Bundaberg’s first Holden and its owner is as unique as the brand itself.

        • 19th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

        premium_icon Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

        News A WOMAN has learnt the hard way what happens when she continues to steal.

        • 19th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Councillor explains mindset of his role in the community

        premium_icon Councillor explains mindset of his role in the community

        News Cr John Learmonth has been in his role for two years. He recalls the doubt when he...

        • 19th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy school one of state's highest achievers

        premium_icon Bundy school one of state's highest achievers

        News Bundy school in top five most improved