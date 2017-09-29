Bird alerts couple to snake

UNINVITED GUEST: Nathan Moyle shared this photo of a python found lurking under the bonnet of his car at Burnett Heads.

UNINVITED GUEST: Nathan Moyle shared this photo of a python found lurking under the bonnet of his car at Burnett Heads.

THE only thing that should be under the bonnet of your car is a mechanic.

Unfortunately for Nathan Moyle and his partner Josephine, they found something a little more sinister this afternoon.

The Burnett Heads couple was at home when they encountered a surprise visitor.

Mr Moyle was about to check the mail when he noticed a butcher bird in the area making a bit of a racket.

Nathan Moyle shared this photo of a python found lurking under the bonnet of his car.

On closer inspection, he saw a six-foot python slither towards his Nissan Patrol before climbing up into the car and coming to rest underneath the bonnet.

Mr Moyle said Josephine hated snakes, but he wasn't too fused.

Luckily for the snake, Mr Moyle is on crutches and said he would have to leave it where it was for the time being.

"The car is unregistered so the snake can stay there as long as he wants,” he said.

Mr Moyle said it was the first snake he had seen this year but, with the heat, it probably won't be the last.

The most common snakes you are likely to come across are the coastal python and the brown snake, with the occasional green or brown tree snake.

The advice from experts is to not panic and most times, the snake will continue on its way.

To get the experts in, call Buckleys Snake Relocation Service on 0456 934 578 or visit their Facebook page.