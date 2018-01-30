Bipartisan support to stop bullying

"As a father and a grandfather, I know the harm that bullying can do to kids.”

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has thrown his support in the fight against bullying.

Mr Bennett said he was happy to work with the Palaszczuk Government and his Opposition colleagues to stamp out bullying in Bundaberg.

"This issue is above politics and we must all work together to protect our kids,” he said.

"As a father and a grandfather, I know the harm that bullying can do to kids.

"It's a serious issue - bullying is responsible for taking precious young lives.”

Mr Bennett said LNP members of parliament stood ready to support measures that tackled all forms of bullying in the state and across the nation.