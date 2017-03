OUT EARLY: To make sure your rubbish gets picked up on Monday, put your bin out on Sunday evening.

DON'T forget to put your wheelie out the night before if it's due to be collected on Monday.

Bundaberg Regional Council wants to make sure people are aware that kerbside collections will take place earlier than normal because staff need to attend mandatory safety training.

To make sure your rubbish gets picked up, put your bin on Sunday evening.

Click here for more information on council bin collections and waste management.