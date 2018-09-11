Bingera wins thriller to make grand final

FOOTBALL: Bingera captain Dan Watson delivered a performance to remember as the side qualified for successive Wide Bay Premier League grand finals.

Watson, who usually plays as midfielder, was forced to play as goalkeeper as he helped the team defeat Doon Villa on penalties after scores were locked at 2-2 after extra time.

The captain became the hero after both goalkeepers were forced off with injury during the contest.

Former Wide Bay Buccaneer Josh McEwan was one of them with a corked knee.

"He's a former state league goalkeeper so he (Watson) knew what he was doing,” Bingera coach Brett Kitching said.

"But it was a team effort that got us the win.”

Watson helped the team win 5-4 on penalties, but Kitching felt the game could have been over a long time before that.

The side missed two penalties in extra time, one in each half and plenty of other chances during the contest.

"We dominated large periods of the game,” Kitching said.

"But two defensive errors allowed them to score their two goals.

"I can't fault the boys, the team played really well to win.”

Doon Villa held the lead, 2-1, towards the end of the first half before Bingera's Josh Watson levelled right before half time.

Scores stayed that way until the final whistle.

Bingera will now host the final in two weeks' time.

"It's important we got the result and we did that,” Kitching said.

"But it was one of the most unusual games we've ever played.

"We're just glad to get through.”

Doon Villa also had goalkeeping problems of their own with Matt Nowitzke forced to be replaced by defender Adam Young.

Young saved the two penalties in added time but couldn't help the side in the shootout.

"That hurt. The boys dug in for the 120 minutes,” he said.

"Matt's carrying a bit of an injury but I can't fault him. He stuck in there for 60 minutes and showed a lot of heart.”

Doon Villa will face Brothers Aston Villa in this week's preliminary final.