Bingera stay on top but Villa's chances dwindling

FOOTBALL: The Wide Bay Premier League is likely to be without Brothers Aston Villa in the finals for the first time in the history of the competition.

Villa's chances of making the finals are hanging by a thread after the side lost 3-1 to ladder leaders Bingera on Saturday at Martens Oval.

The side is now nine points behind the United Park Eagles and eight behind the KSS Jets but the Hervey Bay side has a game in hand.

Villa has five games to go in the season and will face UPE tonight and The Waves on Saturday.

Losses in both matches will end any chance the side has of making finals.

Bingera captain Dan Watson said the side was pleased to not only win but to also do so after playing two games in seven days.

"It was tough to play after the midweek game,” Watson said.

"So we did very well to back up after a good performance.”

Watson said the side did well to beat a quality outfit in Villa and maintain its lead in the minor premiership race.

Bingera leads by one point ahead of The Waves who defeated Doon Villa 2-1 at ATW Grounds.

In other results, the KSS Jets stayed in fourth after defeating the winless United Warriors 6-0.

The side is one point behind the United Park Eagles but has a game in hand.

The Bundy side smashed the Wide Bay Buccaneers 8-0.

The Eagles face Brothers Aston Villa at 6.30 tonight at Martens Oval in one of many midweek games in the competition.

Sunbury face Doon Villa at Villa Park at 8pm in a must-win game with its finals hopes on the line as well.

In other matches, Granville and the United Warriors play at Federation Park at 8pm with the KSS Jets to battle the Buccaneers at Hervey Bay Sports Grounds at the same time.

All sides will then be in action again on Saturday.

Brendan Bowers

Shane Jones