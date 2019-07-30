Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STRIKE: Bingera's Daniel Watson takes a corner kick against Brothers Aston Villa on Saturday.
STRIKE: Bingera's Daniel Watson takes a corner kick against Brothers Aston Villa on Saturday. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Bingera stay on top but Villa's chances dwindling

Shane Jones
by
30th Jul 2019 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: The Wide Bay Premier League is likely to be without Brothers Aston Villa in the finals for the first time in the history of the competition.

Villa's chances of making the finals are hanging by a thread after the side lost 3-1 to ladder leaders Bingera on Saturday at Martens Oval.

The side is now nine points behind the United Park Eagles and eight behind the KSS Jets but the Hervey Bay side has a game in hand.

Villa has five games to go in the season and will face UPE tonight and The Waves on Saturday.

Losses in both matches will end any chance the side has of making finals.

Bingera captain Dan Watson said the side was pleased to not only win but to also do so after playing two games in seven days.

"It was tough to play after the midweek game,” Watson said.

"So we did very well to back up after a good performance.”

Watson said the side did well to beat a quality outfit in Villa and maintain its lead in the minor premiership race.

Bingera leads by one point ahead of The Waves who defeated Doon Villa 2-1 at ATW Grounds.

In other results, the KSS Jets stayed in fourth after defeating the winless United Warriors 6-0.

The side is one point behind the United Park Eagles but has a game in hand.

The Bundy side smashed the Wide Bay Buccaneers 8-0.

The Eagles face Brothers Aston Villa at 6.30 tonight at Martens Oval in one of many midweek games in the competition.

Sunbury face Doon Villa at Villa Park at 8pm in a must-win game with its finals hopes on the line as well.

In other matches, Granville and the United Warriors play at Federation Park at 8pm with the KSS Jets to battle the Buccaneers at Hervey Bay Sports Grounds at the same time.

All sides will then be in action again on Saturday.

Brendan Bowers

Shane Jones

bingera football club brothers aston villa wide bay premier league
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mum's kid grab: Court hears 'we're not leaving without him'

    premium_icon Mum's kid grab: Court hears 'we're not leaving without him'

    Crime A MOTHER'S love is said to be like none other. But when the law steps in to protect the child, matters of the heart can become complicated.

    • 30th Jul 2019 12:28 PM
    Former fitness fanatic opens up about heart transplant

    premium_icon Former fitness fanatic opens up about heart transplant

    Health IMPORTANT reminder for everyone to have the conversation

    Bail denied for alleged public nuisance

    premium_icon Bail denied for alleged public nuisance

    Crime The man was arrested at The Brewhouse on July 26.

    LAST CHANCE: $1 a week for 12 weeks

    LAST CHANCE: $1 a week for 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    • 30th Jul 2019 12:46 PM