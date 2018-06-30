Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCCER ACTION: Doon Villas Lachlan Kenny and Bingeras Scott Bretag compete for the ball during a Wide Bay Premier League game.
SOCCER ACTION: Doon Villas Lachlan Kenny and Bingeras Scott Bretag compete for the ball during a Wide Bay Premier League game. Mike Knott BUN260518SOCCER1
Sport

Bingera set to face next test on unbeaten run

Shane Jones
by
30th Jun 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Bingera could almost wrap up a top-two finish tonight if it can get a win over Brothers Aston Villa.

The grand finalists from last year's Wide Bay Premier League will battle for the second time this year at Brothers Sports Complex with both in need of a win.

A win for Bingera would keep them at the top of the table and almost give them enough points to remain in the top two for the rest of the season.

Villa's players need to win to keep them in the top-two hunt.

"Villa will be a tough game,” Bingera captain Dan Watson said.

"We've only had one win over them over the past four years.

"We won't be taking them lightly.”

The contest will pit the league's two best defences against each other, with Bingera conceding just seven goals and Villa leaking 15.

Watson said the fitness battle could ultimately decide the winner after the side got the better of Villa earlier this year in a 2-0 win.

"That could be the key between two pretty evenly matched sides,” he said.

"The extra legs in the team could be the difference between winning and losing.

"Villa have speedy players so we'll have to be prepared.”

Bingera will face Villa without its leading goal scorer Scott Bretag, who injured his ankle against the KSS Jets last week.

Villa coach Glen Sparozvich said while the side was disappointed to lose last week it wasn't through a lack of trying.

He added the side played well against Doon Villa but just couldn't find the back of the net when it counted.

Brothers Aston Villa will head into the contest unbeaten at its home ground since 2013 when they lost to Gympie.

Sparozvich said the side hoped to continue that against Bingera.

Kick-off for the match is at 6pm.

In other matches, Bargara takes on Doon Villa, Sunbury face the United Warriors and The Waves face the KSS Jets.

bingera brothers aston villa wide bay premier league
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Put more in your pocket this financial year

    premium_icon Put more in your pocket this financial year

    Money THERE’S no better time to set yourself up to be better off than a fresh financial year. Here are some tips for a healthy bank account.

    The July 1 changes you need to know

    The July 1 changes you need to know

    Money FROM tomorrow, a range of changes, as well as new policies, arrive.

    Mary Poppins Festival set to be 10 days of magic

    premium_icon Mary Poppins Festival set to be 10 days of magic

    Entertainment "It's a celebration of storytelling".

    Beach church: Jenny the surfing reverend

    premium_icon Beach church: Jenny the surfing reverend

    News Reverend's hands-on faith takes the bible to the beach

    Local Partners