Bingera set to face next test on unbeaten run

SOCCER ACTION: Doon Villas Lachlan Kenny and Bingeras Scott Bretag compete for the ball during a Wide Bay Premier League game. Mike Knott BUN260518SOCCER1

FOOTBALL: Bingera could almost wrap up a top-two finish tonight if it can get a win over Brothers Aston Villa.

The grand finalists from last year's Wide Bay Premier League will battle for the second time this year at Brothers Sports Complex with both in need of a win.

A win for Bingera would keep them at the top of the table and almost give them enough points to remain in the top two for the rest of the season.

Villa's players need to win to keep them in the top-two hunt.

"Villa will be a tough game,” Bingera captain Dan Watson said.

"We've only had one win over them over the past four years.

"We won't be taking them lightly.”

The contest will pit the league's two best defences against each other, with Bingera conceding just seven goals and Villa leaking 15.

Watson said the fitness battle could ultimately decide the winner after the side got the better of Villa earlier this year in a 2-0 win.

"That could be the key between two pretty evenly matched sides,” he said.

"The extra legs in the team could be the difference between winning and losing.

"Villa have speedy players so we'll have to be prepared.”

Bingera will face Villa without its leading goal scorer Scott Bretag, who injured his ankle against the KSS Jets last week.

Villa coach Glen Sparozvich said while the side was disappointed to lose last week it wasn't through a lack of trying.

He added the side played well against Doon Villa but just couldn't find the back of the net when it counted.

Brothers Aston Villa will head into the contest unbeaten at its home ground since 2013 when they lost to Gympie.

Sparozvich said the side hoped to continue that against Bingera.

Kick-off for the match is at 6pm.

In other matches, Bargara takes on Doon Villa, Sunbury face the United Warriors and The Waves face the KSS Jets.