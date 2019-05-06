Bingera and The Waves fight for first trophy in 2019

READY TO BATTLE: The Waves captain Callum Hillier with Bingera captain Daniel Watson pose with the Triple M Division 1 Cup.

READY TO BATTLE: The Waves captain Callum Hillier with Bingera captain Daniel Watson pose with the Triple M Division 1 Cup. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: They might be two of the most successful sides in Bundaberg's most prestigious football cup competition but only one will create history tonight.

The Waves and Bingera will compete for the first Triple M division 1 cup after the title sponsor changed this year from the NewsMail, which sponsored the cup for more than 50 years.

The teams will play for a new trophy but still continue the rivalry that has stretched more than 90 years since the competition began in 1925.

It promises to be a competitive contest as well with two of the inform sides battling against each other.

Bingera is undefeated in all matches this season in the Triple M division 1 cup and the League with The Waves the same.

The Waves have been hitting in goals for fun in the Wide Bay Premier League, scoring 34 and conceding none.

But The Waves coach John Brillante knows it matters little tonight.

"Cup games are always a completely different competition so both teams should be in a different mindset,” he said.

"They (the team) talk about winning some silverware, so they should be hyped up for it.”

The Waves have been the recent kings of the cup, claiming four of the past five titles.

Brillante believes the side will need to beat its toughest test of the season so far to claim five from six.

"They are the reigning champions (in the Wide Bay Premier League), so we need to respect that,” he said.

"The boys know this is going to be a definite test.

"It's just about keeping them motivated and positive all the time.”

Brillante doesn't expect The Waves to score as many as they have all season either.

"I can't see this being a high scoring game,” he said. "If it is, there will be goals from both ends.”

If The Waves win it will be their 18th triumph in the cup.

It will close the margin to two on its rivals Bingera who have 20.

The Stripeys will be hoping it is a sweet 21st with their first cup triumph since 2010.

"It's a no brainer, absolutely we want to win,” Bingera coach Andrew Donnison said.

"It's a grand final, regardless of what the title is. We're ready to play.” Donnison is confident the side has what it takes to shut out The Waves in defence and score themselves in attack.

"If we keep to our processes and we believe in what we can do, we won't have too many issues with creating opportunities,” he said.

"Hopefully on our day we can create chances.

"We've been creating a lot of opportunities in recent games but we haven't been clinical.”

The sides will play at 5pm at Martens Oval. It won't be the only cup final on today with three others on at the same venue. The Waves will face Alloway and Brothers Aston Villa in the divisions 2 and 3 cup finals at 3pm with the Bundaberg Ladies cup final between the United Park Eagles and Brothers Aston Villa on at 5pm.