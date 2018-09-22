Bingera aims to end title and form drought against Villa

FULL STRETCH: Bingera's Brett Kitching looks for a pass during the season. He is looking to coach and play in the final and guide the side to its first Wide Bay Premier League title.

FULL STRETCH: Bingera's Brett Kitching looks for a pass during the season. He is looking to coach and play in the final and guide the side to its first Wide Bay Premier League title. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: Bingera coach Brett Kitching says the club can overcome its dismal record against Villa to claim the title.

The minor premiers face Brothers Aston Villa in the Wide Bay Premier League final, aiming for just its second win in the past 16 matches against the club.

"Some might call it a bogey side but they aren't one,” Kitching said.

"We have just failed to perform well against them.

"They were also lucky to win the last contest against us.”

Bingera's last win did come in round three against Villa and Kitching said the team has changed from the one that lost last year's decider to them.

"It's a different team,” he said.

"Our fitness is greater.”

Kitching said the side would also focus on one area to win.

"For us it is all about taking our chances,” he said.

"We've been our worst enemy when it comes to not scoring goals when we should.

"Defence has usually won us games recently but that's not been the case.

"Villa's attack is also its strength so we'll need to be good at that and aim for a clean sheet.”

Kitching said the pressure is also on to win the title after the ladies Division 1, ladies Division 2 and men's Division 3 sides won their respective Bundaberg finals last weekend.

"Everyone has spoken about it and as the pinnacle team in the club we know we need to add the win to that,” he said.

"The other teams have done us proud so we need to as well.”