Bin set ablaze at business next to fire station

A Bundaberg firefighter noticed flames coming from a bin at a business on Tantitha St neighbouring the the station.

A FIREBUG who started a fire in a bin at a local business last night has been captured on CCTV.

QFES Bundaberg station officer Andrew McCracken said the fire, which started in a bin outside Bundy Loans on Tantitha St, was quickly extinguished firefighters noticed the flames.

"It was spotted by one of the firefighters in the back yard,” he said.

The business backs on to the fire station.

"We took a truck over and extinguished it.

"We noticed it around 7.10pm.”

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating.

"Police have footage of an unknown person entering the carpark behind the business,” she said.

"The offender has lit up a green waste bin and then left the area on foot.”

The footage of the offender was captured on a CCTV street camera installed by Bundaberg Regional Council.