27°
News

Bin set ablaze at business next to fire station

A Bundaberg firefighter noticed flames coming from a bin at a business on Tantitha St neighbouring the the station.
A Bundaberg firefighter noticed flames coming from a bin at a business on Tantitha St neighbouring the the station. Jonno Colfs
Ashley Clark
by

A FIREBUG who started a fire in a bin at a local business last night has been captured on CCTV.

QFES Bundaberg station officer Andrew McCracken said the fire, which started in a bin outside Bundy Loans on Tantitha St, was quickly extinguished firefighters noticed the flames.

"It was spotted by one of the firefighters in the back yard,” he said.

The business backs on to the fire station.

"We took a truck over and extinguished it.

"We noticed it around 7.10pm.”

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating.

"Police have footage of an unknown person entering the carpark behind the business,” she said.

"The offender has lit up a green waste bin and then left the area on foot.”

The footage of the offender was captured on a CCTV street camera installed by Bundaberg Regional Council.

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg police fire qfes queensland fire and emergency services

Bundaberg News Mail
Mammino's Gourmet Ice-Cream sells up and is moving

Mammino's Gourmet Ice-Cream sells up and is moving

MAMMINO'S Gourmet Ice-cream has been the name, and the taste, on everyone's lips across Queensland for more than 20 years. However, change is in the wind.

New Alowishus Delicious store to open

EATING OUT: Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee is ready to franchise the popular cafe.

Cafe begins ambitious expansion plans

Children start Branyan fire

BRANYAN BLAZE: Zade Johnstone, Laura Taylor Allport and Li Lou captured these amazing images of the fire in Branyan on Thursday evening.

Multiple fire crews battled the fire near Branyan Rd

Tobruk progress in the firing line

WAITING GAME: The State Government has been criticised over delays in scuttling ex-HMAS Tobruk.

'Surely they are not waiting for a state election'

Local Partners