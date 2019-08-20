Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES.
QFES. Contributed
News

Bin fire in Northway Plaza toilet extinguished

Katie Hall
by
20th Aug 2019 3:34 PM

Update 3.30pm: A BIN fire in a toilet at Northway Plaza has been extinguished, and is not being treated as suspicious by police.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at Northway Plaza, but would not be investigating further.

Firies crews arrived on scene at about 2.40pm and shortly after reported the fire had been extinguished.

Breaking 2:40pm: EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a suspected rubbish fire in North Bundaberg.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew was investigating the incident, which is reported to be at Queen St.

More information to come.

bundaberg fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Council's $30m project announcement to improve water quality

    premium_icon Council's $30m project announcement to improve water quality

    Council News WATER quality in Childers, Woodgate, Bargara and other coastal areas will be improved after Council awarded a $30m contract to upgrade water treatment plants.

    UPDATE: Firefighters contain bushfire at Lowmead

    UPDATE: Firefighters contain bushfire at Lowmead

    Breaking Fire crews have contained a bushfire burning at Lowmead

    Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

    premium_icon Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

    Community Stages one and two underway, stage three approved