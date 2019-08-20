Bin fire in Northway Plaza toilet extinguished

Update 3.30pm: A BIN fire in a toilet at Northway Plaza has been extinguished, and is not being treated as suspicious by police.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at Northway Plaza, but would not be investigating further.

Firies crews arrived on scene at about 2.40pm and shortly after reported the fire had been extinguished.

Breaking 2:40pm: EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a suspected rubbish fire in North Bundaberg.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew was investigating the incident, which is reported to be at Queen St.

More information to come.