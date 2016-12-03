Bin collections continue over festive season

SANTA'S job is never finished and so too for the garbage men and women with business as usual for Bundaberg's kerbside bin collection.

Bundaberg Regional Council's Waste and Recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said during the Christmas and New Year period collection days would continue as scheduled for residents whose regular bin collection day fell on a public holiday, but collections would start earlier than usual.

All 11 waste facilities will continue as usual during the holiday season with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

For more details on waste collection services go to www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au.