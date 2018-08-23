Frampton comes alive: Ruckman to debut for Port

Ruckman Billy Frampton, who will debut against Essendon on Friday night, tackles teammate Darcy Byrne-Jones at training. Picture: Tom Huntley.

Ruckman Billy Frampton, who will debut against Essendon on Friday night, tackles teammate Darcy Byrne-Jones at training. Picture: Tom Huntley.

IT has taken four years but high-leaping ruckman Billy Frampton is to finally make his AFL debut.

The 21-year-old will play in Port Adelaide's final home-and-away match of the season against Essendon at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Billy Frampton. Picture SARAH REED

"We will bring in the much-awaited debut of Billy Frampton, which everyone has been calling for and waiting for, so that will happen,'' coach Ken Hinkley said, adding he would be one of three changes to the team that was thumped by Collingwood by nine goals last week.

Number one ruckman Paddy Ryder will play, despite struggling with hip and Achilles injuries.

He will share the ruck duties with Frampton but spend most of his time playing as a key forward.

"We've had the issue with Paddy right through the season but we wanted Billy to build his season and be in a position where he gets the chance to compete at AFL level,'' Hinkley said.

"This is going to be a real challenge for Bill but it's one we are excited by and we look forward to seeing what he can bring.

"Obviously Essendon has got (Tom) Bellchambers out too, which probably helps Billy a little bit in that he is going to come up against not a seasoned game-to-game ruckman.

"They're going to have to bring in someone who has been out of the AFL scene that will give Billy a chance (to shine), albeit that will probably be a (Matthew) Leuenberger type ruckman, so he is still going to be high quality.

"It's pretty exciting. As much as there has been a story about Billy all season, about when he should or shouldn't get a game, this is his opportunity and I'm sure he'll take it.''

Hinkley said Port, which needs to beat the Bombers to keep its slim finals hopes alive, will also promote tough midfielder Sam Powell-Pepper and small forward Jake Neade from the SANFL.

The three outgoing players are injured midfielder Tom Rockliff, who has is to undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, and the omitted Riley Bonner and Aidyn Johnson.

Hinkley said former Lion Rockliff has "a shoulder issue that has been causing him problems for a little while and needs repairing''.

"He'll have surgery early next week I would imagine and will be done for the season regardless of what happens and plays out (this weekend),'' he said.

andrew.capel@news.com.au