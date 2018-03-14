Bill's all set to hold a Winton reunion in Bundy

Construction of the new $22million Waltzing Matilda Centre at Winton.

Construction of the new $22million Waltzing Matilda Centre at Winton. Erle Levey

FOR five years, Bill Taylor has been organising reunions for the people he lovingly refers to as Wintonites.

Winton may be a 12-hour drive from the Rum City, but for Mr Taylor, who was born in the small town in 1933, it couldn't be closer to his heart.

On Tuesday, March 20, he will hold yet another reunion for people who have lived or worked in the little town.

WINTON-BORN: Bundaberg man Bill Taylor. Crystal Jones

"There are little pockets of Wintonites around the ridges in Bundaberg,” he said.

"Some may not be from Winton but they've been out there working.”

For Mr Taylor, it was marriage that brought him to Bundy.

The Waltzing Matilda Swagman at Winton. The statue is a tribute to the writing of Waltzing Matilda by Banjo Paterson and is dedicated to the swagmen who lie in unmarked graves around the country. The statue was originally commissioned in 1959 and was sculpted by acclaimed Queensland artist Daphne Mayo. Erle Levey

This year, Mr Taylor will make use of microfilm from old editions of the Winton Herald to put together a booklet of news from 1941.

While he chooses a different year to review each time, he says the memories are always there for those who have been to the outback town.

"It might be a wedding of someone, maybe a grandparent,” he said.

A photo from Winton.

Mr Taylor said the reunion would be a casual affair and attendees only had to pay for food or refreshments if they wanted them.

"There's no rules and no fanfare, just simply say hello and reminisce,” he said.

The gathering will be held at Across the Waves from 11am.