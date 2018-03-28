Billionaire developer caught drink driving

Billionaire property developer Bob Ell leaves Southport Magistrates Court after being fined for drink driving. Picture: Lea Emery

BILLIONAIRE property developer Bob Ell has been fined $700 after being caught driving at more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit in Surfers Paradise.

The incident has left the Gold Coast's richest man "deeply embarrassed" and remorseful for his actions.

The 72-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning to driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.105 per cent about 7pm on March 7.

Magistrate Brian Kucks disqualified Ell from driving for three months as well as issuing the fine.

Bob Ell, Executive Chairman, Leda Group.

No conviction was recorded.

Ell is one of the richest men in Australia and made his $1.3 billion fortune through his development company Leda, which is building the massive Cobaki Lakes development in the Tweed.

Prior to this morning's court appearance, Ell sat on his own at the back of the courtroom dressed in jeans, a button-down collared shirt and a tailored blazer.

As he sat among defendants who frequently attend court, he clutched a leather briefcase in his lap.

Ell spoke quietly when he was asked to enter a plea, telling the magistrate: "Guilty, your honour.''

The court was told police tried to intercept Ell on Ferny Avenue.

He had turned into Birt Ave and Oak Ave before he stopped, despite police using lights and sirens.

Police detected the smell of liquor on Ell's breath and Ell told them he'd had a couple of drinks after work.

Defence lawyer Cameron Brown, of Potts Lawyers, said Ell was "extremely remorseful".

"At 72 years old, it is not the place he expected to be," he said.

"He asked if I can express, on his behalf, the deep embarrassment this has caused him."

Mr Brown argued a conviction should not be recorded as Ell travelled to places such as Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and the USA regularly for work.

Bob Ell (left) and Max Christmas in 2015.

A bundle of references was also presented to the court detailing Ell's good character.

Mr Kucks agreed that no conviction should be recorded and gave Ell the same warning he gave other defendants caught drink driving.

"You have discovered how easy it is to hit the limit," he said.

"That is something you should keep in mind in the future."

Mr Kucks warned the fine and disqualification period would increase if he was caught driving without a licence or drink driving again.

Ell was also advised to read the fine print carefully when applying to enter other countries to ensure he complied with their entry requirements regarding criminal matters.

Ell declined to comment outside court.