Billionaire philanthropist says cashless card works

BILLIONAIRE philanthropist and Cashless Debit Card architect Andrew Forrest says the evidence is conclusive that the concept works.

In a statement last year, Mr Forrest said there had been a 100% increase in card users reporting they were using drugs less often and a 64% increase in residents reporting they had reduced their alcohol consumption.

The card was this week put back on the agenda for Bundaberg when the Federal Government put forward its 2018 Budget.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, a long-time advocate for the income management scheme, wants to see legislation introduced to Parliament before the mid-winter break in August.

The card would effectively quaratine 80 per cent of some welfare recipents' payments, eliminating the large scale purchase of alcohol, gambling or other substances.

In response to a request from the Prime Minister, Mr Forrest released the Creating Parity report in August 2014.

His review contained 27 interdependent recommendations, including identified that a new way was needed to better distribute welfare payments.

Drawing its inspiration from Creating Parity, the Australian Government designed the Cashless Debit Card (CDC) from there.

Mr Forrest said the Cashless Debit Card protected communities, particularly little children and women, from the dreadful impacts of moronic cash welfare in vulnerable communities.

He said it is little children and women who suffer the most, when welfare cash converts to drugs, alcohol, gambling and violence.

"It is often men, under the influence of alcohol and drugs, who perpetrate the majority of the assaults,” Mr Forrest said.

"The real victims here are the defenceless women and children. No amount of police and counsellors can help them behind close doors. Only the card has been able to do that by restricting the welfare cash available to spend on drugs and alcohol.”

He said the Cashless Debit Card was working and "transforming the lives, not just of those who are on welfare and their families, but the communities in which they live”.

Yuluwirri McGrady, community development co-ordinator for Mr Forrest's Minderoo business, backed the card being trialled in Bundaberg.

"We know the Cashless Debit Card is an effective tool that supports people to reduce alcohol, gambling and illicit drug use,” Mr McGrady said.

"The card works as a circuit breaker, which empowers individuals to take control of their life.

"If there are people in Bundaberg calling for the Cashless Debit Card to be introduced, to empower those on welfare to make better food, education and lifestyle choices, then we call on government to listen and act.”