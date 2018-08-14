Billionaire bound for glory says his heart beats for Bundy

BUNDABERG VISIT: It's off with the suit and tie and straight into the high vis for international supply chain finance provider Greensill Capital's Lex Greensill.

BUNDABERG VISIT: It's off with the suit and tie and straight into the high vis for international supply chain finance provider Greensill Capital's Lex Greensill. Damien Botha

YOU can take the man out of Bundaberg, but you can't take Bundaberg out of the man.

That's one of the first impressions you get when you come face to face with Lex Greensill, 41, who is no doubt a Bundy man through and through.

The sugar cane and sweet potato farmer turned global corporate giant was recently named Australia's newest financial unicorn.

His company, Greensill Capital, was founded in 2011 and is now worth $US1.64 billion.

This comes after the international company accepted an institutional investment from General Atlantic, which invested a quarter of a billion dollars in Greensill Capital.

The growth equity firm's investment has directly supported the company to continue to grow.

Greensill Capital delivers supply chain finance to more than 1.5 million small businesses across 56 countries.

It does this by connecting customers (small companies) with the lowest cost sources of capital in the world.

To help understand how it worked, Mr Greensill said to picture yourself sending a bill to a major company like Telstra for a service your company provided them.

Lex Greensill (left) was made a Commander of the British Empire earlier this year by Prince Charles (right).

"As soon as you send that bill, you get paid. You don't have to wait, we pay you straight away at Telstra's cost of money, not yours," Mr Greensill said.

"It means people can borrow money very very cheaply, because we're giving people the ability to borrow money at the rate companies like Telstra can.

"Delivering ultra cheap money to people, that's the reason we've been able to grow."

The idea stemmed from Mr Greensill's roots in Bundaberg.

"My mum and dad are farmers and Andrew, Peter (his brothers) and I are the farmers of this generation. That's what gave me the initial impetus and in some sense obsession of helping Aussie battlers get ahead," he said.

"We took an idea, in a way, that started with the Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, which was focussed on making sure farmers got paid promptly and fairly, and that idea has morphed over time into the business we are today.

"The thing I'm most proud of is that our business is the business of helping small companies get ahead. We're giving them the capital to grow and help them achieve their dreams. To have that as your day job, to help others succeed in their business is a really cool thing to do every day when you come to work."

So far this year, Greensill Capital would've delivered close to $2 billion of credit to small companies in Australia.

The international provider has offices all over the world including in London, Singapore, Frankfurt and New York, but its registered address is Windermere Rd, Bundaberg.

"It's kind of neat. We're delighted Bundaberg's our base and that we're sort of exporting the best of Bundaberg to the world," Mr Greensill said.

Lex Greensill’s finance company Greensill Capital is now worth $US1.64 billion.

He told the NewsMail Greensill Farming Group, run by his brother Peter, employed 150 people in the region.

"We also have some staff here that work full time supporting our finance business (Capital) and as we continue to grow we'll be looking at hiring more people," he said.

"We're excited about Bundaberg ... There's a lot of talented people here, there's a great university in town and we want to grow their careers as we grow.

"That's why we decided to partner with General Atlantic."

Greensill Capital has a "tiny" market share, according to its founder.

Globally, the company's market share is .4 per cent.

"But we're the second biggest in the world at what we do," Mr Greensill said.

"We're bigger than any of the big banks in Australia and we'll probably be the biggest at what we do in the next year."

The global company operates within a very narrow niche in finance and targets small businesses through technology.

"Technology has really been an arm's race," Mr Greensill told the NewsMail.

"Our business has become what it is because we have the best technology in the world. It's grown beyond all our expectations."

Lex and Vicky Greensill after Prince Charles made the billionaire a Master of the British Empire.

Despite travelling internationally for work and living in London, Mr Greensill still calls Bundaberg home.

He came to visit eight times last year and stopped by the NewsMail on Friday last week.

"Whenever I come to Bundy I put some high vis on and do some real work. I'll be harvesting sugar cane throughout the night," he laughed.

"Bundy is where my heart is, I love to be behind the wheel of a tractor, though it's obviously very different to living in London and travelling around the world for work."

Mr Greensill was made a Commander of the British Empire earlier this year by Prince Charles.

He has two sons, both dual Australian and British citizens who usually visit Bundaberg over Easter.

The dad met his wife, Vicky Greensill, at Bundaberg Hospital.