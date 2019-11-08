Menu
NATURAL TALENT: HorseVibes Delivering Dream scholarship winner 18-year-old Billie Morgan performing tricks with her horse Brady
News

Billie’s tricky skills have landed her a scholarship

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
8th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
BILLIE Morgan always dreamt of becoming a trick rider and now with only three years of practise under her belt she has won a scholarship from HorseVibes for her talent.

Billie said trick riding had always been on her mind.

“I’ve always wanted to do it since I was little,” she said.

“Then three years ago I was bugging my family about it and they eventually found Hollie Shiels on the Gold Coast and brought me two lessons for Christmas.

“I think they were expecting me to jump up and down and scream, but I started crying instead.”

While Billie seemed to have a natural talent for trick riding, accessing lessons was not easy due to the location and cost but Billie had drive and said she found a way to make it work.

“I trained my own horse, bought a trick saddle and was teaching myself via YouTube,” she said.

“I would send Hollie videos of the tricks to get tips and find out what I had to work on and then when I had a lesson we would polish it up.”

Billie said despite the awards she had won previously she never expected to win the scholarship.

“I was pretty amazed I’ve won a few awards in the last two years so my parents were like ‘big surprise’, but I couldn’t believe it especially being the first recipient of the Delivering Dreams scholarship,” she said.

The scholarship will help improve Billie’s trick riding with Hollie over the next few months before her pre-planned trip to America to learn from some of the best riders.

Bundaberg News Mail

